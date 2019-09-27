MAZDA6 ATENZA from the east, It was announced as the most fashionable car in China

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2019 / In recent years, the concept of fashion luxury in China has become very popular, and fashion brand such as Air Jordan, Off-white, and Supreme have good consumer markets in China. The pursuit of fashion luxury by Chinese young people also represents the understanding and attitude of Chinese young people towards fashion. On September 16, there was a competition on China's social media about fashion luxury modification-# China's most fashion luxury car #, where many young people expressed their understanding of fashion luxury and launched a "fashion luxury modification competition"!

On September 24, in the "Fashion Luxury Modification" competition, among many modification works, a car that claims to be China's most fashion luxury came to the fore. This is a very dreamy personality car with gradually changing aurora colors- MAZDA6 ATENZA. According to the data of the modification organization, the car is innovative on the basis of the original red color, using gradually changing aurora color paint, the wheel hub is simplified into five wheel hubs, leather interior, wood grain Bose sound, etc. are full of fashion luxury feeling. At the same time, it is also a fashion luxury beast. The low sound of the engine announces the ready speed. The modified tail wing and oversize body do not lose any cars of the same class in appearance. Whether it is the 3D printing technology used in the video modification or the gradually changing aurora green car paint made by the folk custom, MAZDA6 ATENZA has made fashion luxury the acme on the modified car.

Modified vehicle culture is still in its infancy in China, but through this Fashion Luxury Modification Competition, it can be seen that young Chinese have the ability to modify cars that do not lose out to foreign modification institutions. It is deeply loved and praised by the domestic and foreign modification sessions, so this year's Sema Exhibition, I don't know if I have the chance to see this MAZDA6 ATENZA, which is positioned as fashion luxury, and together with many international modification vehicles to accept everyone's appreciation.

