The "Top 200 Banks in CEE 2019 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Top 200 Banks in CEE 2019 Edition provides an overview of the most recent development on the CEE banking markets. The report gives information on the size and most recent growth of top 15 CEE banking markets. Finally, it contains a league table of top 200 banks in CEE-15 ranked by their total asset value as of the end of 2018 (unconsolidated figures).

Total banking assets in the CEE 15 jumped to EUR 1.33 trillion in December 2018, after adding over 3.7% within the last year. Markets in the Southern part of the region including Serbia, Bosnia, and Bulgaria have been growing most rapidly. In a few big markets, e.g. in Poland, the nominal growth in assets has been partially offset by the depreciating currency.

The profitability of major CEE banks improved slightly with weighted ROA and ROE improving to 1.16% and 10.4% respectively.

The leading banking groups in the region:

Erste, KBC, and UniCredit did not change, however, the consolidation processes continued with local players getting stronger and some foreign players reducing their presence in the region, e.g. Societe Generale or Raiffeisen.

CEE 15 include:

Albania

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Estonia

Hungary

Latvia

Lithuania

North Macedonia

Poland

Romania

Serbia

Slovak Republic

Slovenia

Key Topics Covered

1. CEE-15 Banking Markets

Slide 1: Report coverage: Number of large banks by country, 2018

Slide 2: CEE banking markets: size vs. growth matrix, 2016-2018

Slide 3: Bank assets per capita, bank assets per GDP, 2018

Slide 4: Changes in bank assets by country, 2016-2018

Slide 5: Top 10 banking groups in CEE, 2018

Slide 6: CEE-15 and Top 200 assets evolution 2013-2018

Slide 7: Profitability of Top CEE banks, 2018: ROA, ROE

2. List of 200 major banks in CEE-15 as of 2018

Slide 8: Top 200 League table: Banks 1-25

Slide 9: Top 200 League table: Banks 26-50

Slide 10: Top 200 League table: Banks 51-75

Slide 11: Top 200 League table: Banks 76-100

Slide 12: Top 200 League table: Banks 101-125

Slide 13: Top 200 League table: Banks 126-150

Slide 14: Top 200 League table: Banks 151-175

Slide 15: Top 200 League table: Banks 176-200

