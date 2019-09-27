The "Top 200 Banks in CEE 2019 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Top 200 Banks in CEE 2019 Edition provides an overview of the most recent development on the CEE banking markets. The report gives information on the size and most recent growth of top 15 CEE banking markets. Finally, it contains a league table of top 200 banks in CEE-15 ranked by their total asset value as of the end of 2018 (unconsolidated figures).
Total banking assets in the CEE 15 jumped to EUR 1.33 trillion in December 2018, after adding over 3.7% within the last year. Markets in the Southern part of the region including Serbia, Bosnia, and Bulgaria have been growing most rapidly. In a few big markets, e.g. in Poland, the nominal growth in assets has been partially offset by the depreciating currency.
The profitability of major CEE banks improved slightly with weighted ROA and ROE improving to 1.16% and 10.4% respectively.
The leading banking groups in the region:
Erste, KBC, and UniCredit did not change, however, the consolidation processes continued with local players getting stronger and some foreign players reducing their presence in the region, e.g. Societe Generale or Raiffeisen.
CEE 15 include:
- Albania
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Estonia
- Hungary
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- North Macedonia
- Poland
- Romania
- Serbia
- Slovak Republic
- Slovenia
Key Topics Covered
1. CEE-15 Banking Markets
- Slide 1: Report coverage: Number of large banks by country, 2018
- Slide 2: CEE banking markets: size vs. growth matrix, 2016-2018
- Slide 3: Bank assets per capita, bank assets per GDP, 2018
- Slide 4: Changes in bank assets by country, 2016-2018
- Slide 5: Top 10 banking groups in CEE, 2018
- Slide 6: CEE-15 and Top 200 assets evolution 2013-2018
- Slide 7: Profitability of Top CEE banks, 2018: ROA, ROE
2. List of 200 major banks in CEE-15 as of 2018
- Slide 8: Top 200 League table: Banks 1-25
- Slide 9: Top 200 League table: Banks 26-50
- Slide 10: Top 200 League table: Banks 51-75
- Slide 11: Top 200 League table: Banks 76-100
- Slide 12: Top 200 League table: Banks 101-125
- Slide 13: Top 200 League table: Banks 126-150
- Slide 14: Top 200 League table: Banks 151-175
- Slide 15: Top 200 League table: Banks 176-200
Companies Mentioned
- AB SEB Bankas
- AB Šiauliu bankas
- AB Swedbank
- Abanka d.d.
- Addiko Bank a.d. Beograd
- Addiko Bank d.d.
- AIK banka a.d. Beograd
- Air Bank a.s.
- Alior Bank S.A.
- Allianz Bank Bulgaria AD
- Alpha Bank România
- AS LHV Pank
- AS SEB Pank
- Banca Comerciala Intesa Sanpaolo
- Banca Comerciala Româna
- Banca de Export-Import a României Eximbank
- Banca Intesa A.D. Beograd
- Banca Româneasca
- Banca Transilvania
- Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A.
- Bank Millennium S.A.
- Bank Ochrony Srodowiska S.A.
- Bank of China Ltd Magyarországi
- Bank Pekao S.A.
- Bank Pocztowy S.A.
- Banka Intesa Sanpaolo, Koper d.d.
- Banka Kombëtare Tregtare (c)
- Banka Poštanska štedionica A.D. Beograd
- Banka Sparkasse d.d.
- BGK S.A.
- BKS Bank AG Ljubljana branch e)
- BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.
- BNP PARIBAS Magyarországi e)
- BPS S.A.
- BRD Groupe Société Générale
- BUDAPEST Hitel- és Fejlesztési Bank Zrt.
- Bulgarian Development Bank
- Bulgarian-American Credit Bank AD
- CEC Bank
- Central Cooperative Bank AD
- Ceská exportní banka a.s.
- Ceská sporitelna a.s.
- Ceskomoravská stavební sporitelna a.s.
- Ceskomoravská zárucní a rozvojová banka a.s.
- Ceskoslovenská obchodná banka a.s.
- Ceskoslovenská obchodní banka a.s.
- CIB Bank Zrt.
- Citadele banka
- Citibank Europe
- Citibank Europe plc o.složka (e)
- and many more...
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p5duqz
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190927005281/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900