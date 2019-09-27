WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ROBIN WATSON

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE





b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.96 6,728 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price 6,728

£3.96 e) Date of the transaction 2019-09-27 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name DAVID KEMP

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER





b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.96 1,136 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price 1,136

£3.96

e) Date of the transaction 2019-09-27 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name SUE MACDONALD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION





b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.96 723 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price 723

£3.96

e) Date of the transaction 2019-09-27 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ANN MASSEY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO - ENVIRONMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS





b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.96 991 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price 991

£3.96

e) Date of the transaction 2019-09-27 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name NINA SCHOFIELD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE





b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.96 947 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price 947

£3.96

e) Date of the transaction 2019-09-27 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name JOSEPH SCZURKO 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT S&D





b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.96 278 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price 278

£3.96

e) Date of the transaction 2019-09-27 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ANDREW STEWART 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS AMERICAS





b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.96 250 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price 250

£3.96

e) Date of the transaction 2019-09-27 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them