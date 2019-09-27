MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: SHAREHOLDERS OF MMC NORILSK NICKEL APPROVED THE DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST HALF 2019 27-Sep-2019 / 16:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SHAREHOLDERS OF MMC NORILSK NICKEL APPROVED THE DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST HALF 2019 Moscow - Shareholders of MMC Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest palladium and refined nickel producer, held the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on September 26, 2019. The EGM approved the interim dividend for the first half of 2019 in the amount of RUB 883.93 per ordinary share (approximately USD 13.27 at the RUB/USD exchange rate of the Russian Central Bank as of August 20, 2019, the date when the Board of Directors made a recommendation on the dividend), totaling RUB 139.88 bn (approximately USD 2.1 bn). The shareholders approved the dividend record date (the list of shareholders entitled to the dividend) on October 7, 2019. This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations ABOUT THE COMPANY PJSC «MMC NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Chita region in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa . PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs trade over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 21662 EQS News ID: 881803 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2019 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)