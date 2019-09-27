Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2019) - MarijuanaStox announces publication of an article that discusses The Yield Growth Corporation (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF). The company has been aggressively addressing demand for health, wellness, and beauty products infused with premium-cannabis and hemp-based products on an international scale with subsidiary, Urban Juve.

CBD Companies Prepping for Cannabis 2.0 in Canada

This October, Canada will unleash a sizable opportunity for big cannabis players.

In fact, on October 17, 2019, the country will legalize CBD all over again.

A year after Canada legalized dried cannabis flower, oils, and sprays, the country is expected to legalize edibles, beverages, and topicals, creating sizable opportunity for growth.

That could create a considerable opportunity for companies in the know.

Analysts at Deloitte already believe Cannabis 2.0 could create a C$2.7 billion opportunity.

Their report, Nurturing new growth: Canada gets ready for Cannabis 2.0, says the legalization of edibles containing cannabis and cannabis concentrates will "create new product mixes that will reach consumers who may have been reluctant to try traditional cannabis consumption methods that are currently available."

The Yield Growth Corporation is a Major Beneficiary

Not only is The Yield Growth Corporation expanding to South America and Europe with its Urban Juve products, it just entered into a distribution agreement with Antler Retail Inc. for worldwide distribution rights to the Antler Real Men hemp product line.

In addition, the company entered into an agreement with Peak Performance Products Inc., which will act as a wholesale distributor for Yield's Urban Juve hemp products throughout Canada.

"Peak Performance is a top distributor in Canada and has successfully worked with the health and wellness industry for more than twenty years," says Sandi Lesueur, President of Urban Juve. "They've chosen to distribute Urban Juve products because of their uniqueness: our Ayurveda-inspired, hemp-infused products are unlike anything on the market. We are a quality unisex brand millennials relate to and baby boomers describe as an affordable-luxury line."

Better, consumer spending on such products is expected to reach $758 billion in sales by 2024, which also greatly benefits Yield Growth. After all Urban Juve is making sizable progress in this market with distribution agreements in Canada, Columbia, Brazil, Greece and Cypress giving the brand access to over 12,000 retail stores.

Granted, the only downfall to Cannabis 2.0 is that the selling of those products won't be allowed until December 2019 thanks to permit requirements. Still, the market holds multi-billion-dollar spending potential, especially when you consider that up to 60% of Canadians would use cannabis edible products, according to Deloitte.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://yieldgrowth.com

