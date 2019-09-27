Anzeige
MediaZest Plc - Result of AGM

MediaZest Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 27

27 September 2019

MediaZest plc
("MediaZest" or the "Group", AIM:MDZ)

Result of Annual General Meeting

MediaZest, the creative audio-visual company, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Group's Annual General Meeting which was held in Woking earlier today.

Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		0845 207 9378
David Hignell/Lindsay Mair/Jamie Spotswood
Nominated Adviser
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP		020 3470 0470
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:
About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com .


