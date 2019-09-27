Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust (ADIG) continues to progress towards full implementation of its strategy, aiming to achieve attractive capital and income returns (five-year target of Libor +5.5% pa, net of fees) from a widely diversified multi-asset portfolio, including a significant allocation to less liquid, longer-term investments that individual investors would be unlikely or unable to access. Portfolio managers Mike Brooks and Tony Foster at Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) say half the funds committed to these long-term strategies have now been drawn, with the pace of investment from underlying managers stepping up over the summer. As the portfolio develops towards its intended shape, there is scope for the current wider-than-average discount to narrow materially. ADIG's shares have an FY19 prospective yield of 5.0%.

