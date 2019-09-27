The global sports tourism market size is poised to grow by USD 6,120 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 36% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing number of sports events. Also, the growing government support for sports tourism is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

With an increase in the number of national and international tournaments being planned, the sports tourism market will witness considerable growth through 2023. The new T20 league that will be organized by Cricket South Africa and the Pro Volleyball League that will be organized by the Volleyball Federation of India are some of the major events that will be conducted during the forecast period. Due to this rise in the number of sporting events, there will be an increase in the inflow of tourists to sporting destinations, driving the growth of the sports tourism industry.

Furthermore, various countries such as Russia, the UK, Germany, India, China, the US, Spain, and Canada are focusing on sports to promote tourism. Sports tourism caters to various tourists traveling to other regions to participate in and witness sports events. The tourists also invest in products and services such as transport, accommodation, food and beverages, and souvenirs. This has a favorable impact on the economy, as sports tourism promotes the growth of the tourism supply chain, leading to GDP growth of the country. As a result, several governments are focusing on promoting sports tourism to enhance the revenue from their tourism industry, thereby driving the overall growth of the market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

BAC Sports

MATCH Hospitality

QuintEvents

Sports Travel Hospitality Group

THG Sports

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Sports Tourism Market can be broadly categorized into the following product segment:

Soccer tourism

Cricket tourism

Tennis tourism

Others

Key Regions for the Sports Tourism Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Americas

APAC

EMEA

