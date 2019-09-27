The "Financial Evolution: AI, Machine Learning Sentiment Analysis" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI ML) and Sentiment Analysis are said to predict the future through analysing the past the Holy Grail of the finance sector. They can replicate cognitive decisions made by humans yet avoid the behavioural biases inherent in humans.

Processing news data and social media data and classifying (market) sentiment and how it impacts Financial Markets is a growing area of research. The field has recently progressed further with many new alternative data sources, such as email receipts, credit/debit card transactions, weather, geo-location, satellite data, Twitter, Micro-blogs and search engine results. AI ML are gaining adoption in the financial services industry especially in the context of compliance, investment decisions and risk management.

This is a sophisticated conference that not only interrogates and explores the implications of AI ML in the financial services industry but also goes on to identify the investment opportunities of sharing knowledge and exploiting IP in the finance domain.

Programme Under Development

AI-Machine Learning and Deep Learning in FinTech

A Deep Learning Meta-model Approach to Compute Optimal Investment Strategies

How AI ML and Text Analysis of Alternative Data is impacting Financial and Retail Markets

Enhanced Trading Strategy using Sentiment and Technical Indicators

Rapid Conditioning of Risk Estimates Using Quantified News Flows

Social Listening Financial Crowd-Intelligence

Application of Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) in Algorithmic Trading

The application of deep learning to high dimensional models in finance

News Sentiment a new yield curve factor

Sentiment scoring of global stocks based on machine learning approaches combined with Natural Language Processing techniques

Blowing Bubbles: Quantifying How News, Social Media, and Contagion Effects Drive Speculative Manias

