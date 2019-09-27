Following an authorization from the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), held on September 20, 2019, the board of Karo Pharma has resolved on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to three (3) new shares for every eight (8) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 33.00 per share. The Ex-date is September 30, 2019. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of forwards in Karo Pharma (KAROB). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=739985