Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource that highlights how sales force effectiveness is reinventing the pharma industry in the United States. The drastic decline in sales has encouraged US pharma companies to realign their sales structure with the corporate strategy to improve sales force effectiveness. In line with this transformation, pharma companies in the US are now pressurized to generate higher profits with lower sales resources. Quantzig's sales force effectiveness solutions can help you do just that by creating strategic relationships with customers to deliver long term profitable sales growth and achieve short term sales targets.

With business needs changing dynamically and customer demands evolving rapidly, pharma companies must focus on improving sales force effectiveness to stay afloat. But it's crucial to note that sales force effectiveness is not a one-time initiative but an ongoing process that deserves more profound perception and broader adoption to increase profitable sales. We understand the business needs of our clients which is why we've curated a comprehensive portfolio of sales analytics solutions to redesign sales strategies and devise tactical methodologies to reinforce sales force effectiveness and boost sales.

"If you're looking to embrace sales analytics, it's essential to set the first foot forward by starting with a well-thought-out business plan that leverages data mining and advanced algorithms to analyze sales data sets," says a sales analytics expert from Quantzig.

Three Opportunities for Pharma to Get Back to Basics and Boost Sales Performance

1. Understand and analyze factors that define sales performance

Improving sales force effectiveness in pharma may seem to be an uphill task. However, there seems to be no easy path to solving this challenge facing the US pharma industry. In such a scenario, businesses need to focus on the basics and analyze factors that define sales force effectiveness.

2. Optimize the sales coverage model based on product maturity

Top-performing US pharma companies focus on optimizing their sales coverage models to a clearly defined plan that offers clarity on the customer segments and sales targets. However, it's crucial to note that this is not a new management construct for pharma.

3. Fix linear sales models

For modern enterprises, it should come as no surprise that high performing pharma companies have started moving away from the linear selling-focused model towards a more fluid, buyer-centric sales model. Sales models such as these are crucial from a business perspective, as they are generally underpinned by new capabilities and a sales-driven culture.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal.

