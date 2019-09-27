In January, Carmat announced data from the initial 10 patients included in the first leg of its EU pivotal study investigating the surgical implantation of the Carmat heart in patients suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure (HF). In total, 70% of these patients achieved the primary endpoint, which is survival at six months post implant. Also, improvements to the device manufacturing process starting in Q418 slightly delayed timelines. The trial is expected to resume with the improved Carmat heart in Q319.

