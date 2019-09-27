The patient lifting devices market is expected to post a CAGR close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190927005326/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global patient lifting devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The prevalence of diseases and conditions such as osteoporosis, chronic wounds, fractures, diabetes, paralysis, strokes, obesity, and osteoarthrosis is leading to mobility disability among people across the world. The rise in the number of people with disabilities and mobility issues is expected to drive the demand for patient lifting devices for appropriate care of patients and overcome mobility issues.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32094

As per Technavio, the business strategies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Patient Lifting Devices Market: Business Strategies

The market is witnessing the adoption of innovative business strategies by vendors, which include mergers and acquisitions, distribution partnerships, and enhanced customer care. These strategies are aimed at increasing sales, which can help them expand and strengthen their market position. Companies are also focusing on expanding their geographic reach by improving their sales channels. Such business strategies are likely to boost the market growth.

"Apart from the adoption of innovative business strategies, other factors such as the growing demand for home care settings, and the implementation of laws and regulations for safe patient lifting and handling will have a significant impact on the growth of the patient lifting devices market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Patient Lifting Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global patient lifting devices market by product (lifting systems, lifting slings and accessories) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market, driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the strong presence of key players, growing number of awareness programs regarding safe patient handling, and the high healthcare expenditure.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190927005326/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com