Atlas Mara Limited Announces Notice of Results

TORTOLA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2019 / Atlas Mara Limited (LSE:ATMA) ("Atlas Mara", or "the Company"), the sub-Saharan Africa financial services group, will be holding a conference call for investors in connection with the publication of its H1 2019 Results at 12:30pm EDT / 5:30pm BST on 30 September 2019. Details for the conference call are below.

Conference Call Details:

United States: +1 (631) 913 1422

United Kingdom: +44 3333000804

Participant PIN Code: 80494960#

Date: Monday, 30 September 2019

Start time: 12:30pm EDT / 5:30pm BST

Contacts

Investors

Kojo Dufu, +1 (212) 883 4330

Media

Anthony Silverman, +44 (0)7818 036 579

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution founded by Bob Diamond and listed on the London Stock Exchange. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, deliver excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

