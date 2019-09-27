Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today has us once again looking toward the ultimate goal: federal U.S. marijuana legalization. With that will come a surge in the industry that we have yet to see and will likely not see again after that.There's not a lot of movement on U.S. marijuana legalization in the news today, but there are several small but significant pushes for pot reform that are worth mentioning.The pushes are taking place in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Florida. All three states are currently considering recreational marijuana legalization, and some of them could see the issue come down to a vote by referendum.As usual with U.S. marijuana legalization.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...