Press Release

September 27, 2019 - N° 31

SCOR is named

"North American Reinsurer of the Year" by Reactions

SCOR was named "North America Reinsurer of the Year" by Reactions at its North America Awards ceremony in New York on September 26, 2019.

This award bears witness to SCOR's very strong franchise development in the U.S., across both its Life and P&C business lines. The award also recognizes the expertise of SCOR's teams and the importance of its longstanding client relationships.

SCOR Global Life has been the U.S. market leader on individual Life business for six consecutive years. The business unit has a large and diversified in-force mortality portfolio in the U.S., with 24 million policies, 15 million policyholders and USD 1.9 trillion of face amount.

SCOR Global P&C aims to strengthen its position in the U.S., which represents approximately half of the P&C market in the world, and is growing towards a leading market position across its target segments by optimizing opportunities and long-term relationships, and by being at the forefront of innovation and technical leadership.

Denis Kessler, comments: "We're honored to receive this award, which bears witness to our strong market status and ambitious goals in the U.S. Under the 'Quantum Leap' plan, we will continue to grow and diversify in the region, focusing on enhanced product innovation, expanded offerings and deepened client relationships."

