XTRA Bitcoin Inc: XTRA Approves Consultant, No Convertible Debt

CORPORATE PROGRESS

September 27, 2019

XTRA's Board has approved adding a new team member to assist in raising expansion capital. Management is working to bring all filings current and improve the financial condition of the company. Among the accomplishments to date are agreements to reduce interest rate on all outstanding debt and the elimination of all convertible debt to protect against dilution of shareholder value.

XTRA hopes to finalize consultant's contract next week. XTRA believes his connections and expertise will help us get the best financing terms that benefit the company and shareholders. Management has been working diligently to bring current all filings and has negotiated for reduced interest rate on outstanding debt and the elimination of all convertible debt note. This has removed dilution risk and strengthens the company's financial position as it pursues expansion financing.

