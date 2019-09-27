Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2019) - CEO, Penny White explains how the company is bringing cannabis into the international wellness market.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/the-yield-growth-wellness-market-ceo-clip-90sec/

The Yield Growth Corp. is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on September 28 - September 29, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF)

yieldgrowth.com

