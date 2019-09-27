Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Samstag, 28.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UCN ISIN: US30050B1017 Ticker-Symbol: 9EH 
Frankfurt
26.09.19
16:16 Uhr
7,230 Euro
-0,092
-1,26 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOLENT HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVOLENT HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,564
6,697
27.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EVOLENT HEALTH
EVOLENT HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVOLENT HEALTH INC7,230-1,26 %