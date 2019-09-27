Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2019) - Prominex Resource Corp. ("Prominex" or the "Company") announces that Balu Gopalakrishnan has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company has appointed its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Lerner, as Chief Financial Officer to replace Mr. Gopalakrishnan. Mr. Gopalakrishnan continues to serve as a director of the Company.

About Prominex

Prominex is an exploration and development company. Prominex has been exploring primarily for zinclead-copper-silver-gold mineral deposits. Currently, Prominex is evaluating one project within a base metal rich area of central Newfoundland. The Company's only significant asset is the historic Tulks Hill project, which is situated in central Newfoundland.

