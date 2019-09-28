Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Samstag, 28.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873886 ISIN: US0036541003 Ticker-Symbol: AIO 
Tradegate
27.09.19
21:39 Uhr
160,76 Euro
-1,96
-1,20 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ABIOMED INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABIOMED INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
160,16
161,44
27.09.
160,26
161,36
27.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABIOMED
ABIOMED INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABIOMED INC160,76-1,20 %