Beatzcoin: BeatzCoin & Giftcards by Bidali Announces Partnership Ahead of BeatzCoin IEO on ProBit Exchange

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2019 / The new blockchain music and video platform VibraVid has announced a new partnership between its token BeatzCoin (BTZC) and Giftcards by Bidali ahead of BeatzCoin's IEO, which starts on September 30 on ProBit.com. The partnership with Bidali provides BTZC holders an instant liquidity to purchase over 100 varieties of gift cards, including major and recognized global brands such as Amazon, Nike, eBay, Best Buy, Uber, Wal-Mart, Google play and many more.

The partnership will also offer a direct means for BTZC token holders around the globe to purchase gift cards directly through VibraVid.io, Trust Wallet, 15+ other crypto wallets, and various Bidali business partners. With this move, BTZC will be recognized and usable to purchase gift cards through all Bidali partners and wallets, thereby significantly increasing the use case of the BTZC utility token.



BeatzCoin holders will be able to convert their BTZC to more than 100 different gift cards offered by Bidali at giftcards.bidali.com.

On September 24, John McAfee, a long-time advisor for the BeatzCoin team, posted a video to his 1.1 million Twitter followers where he praised the VibraVid platform's approach of rewarding artists, musicians and content creators fairly for their work and give creators ownership of their art. McAfee called on his audience to look into BeatzCoin's IEO, as he condemned today's centralized streaming services of destroying countless artists' lives by robbing the labor of their work.

"Blockchain has the power to give artists and musicians the ownership of their own creation. The upcoming @BeatzCoin IEO on https://t.co/Miqj1EuSEb from September 30 will power the VibraVid platform to liberate countless artists & reward them for their work." pic.twitter.com/1gKRn0KSWw - John McAfee (@officialmcafee) September 24, 2019.

The BTZC IEO commences on the regulated South Korean exchange, ProBit.com on September 30, and finishes its 3rd round on October 16. ProBit Exchange has gained a reputation for its simple user interface, advanced security, quick KYC process, and global reach. The exchange has been ranked as the world's Top 3 IEO Launchpads by icoholder.com and Top 5 IEO platform by coin360.com. BTZC holders will be able to purchase and use Bidali's services following the conclusion of the BeatzCoin IEO.



BeatzCoin's IEO will be hosted on probit.com and the first round will commence on September 30.



About Giftcards by Bidali

Giftcards by Bidali is a pioneer in the crypto space in facilitating small and large companies to accept next-generation payments and in particular the simple conversion of cryptocurrencies into fiat-backed gift cards. Bidali currently supports more than 50 major cryptocurrencies on its platform, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, TRON, Ripple and BNB.



Giftcards by Bidali allows holders of the world's major cryptocurrencies to seamlessly buy fiat-backed gift cards to the most recognized brands in the world

About VibraVid

VibraVid, powered by the BeatzCoin token, is a decentralized media sharing platform built on the TRON blockchain that aims to become a decentralized answer to industry giants like YouTube. The platform transforms how consumers interact with digital content and in the process significantly increases the revenue for artists and content creators.

VibraVid aims to deliver content directly from creators to users, thereby eliminating the presence of intermediaries in the form of record companies, labels, media manufacturers and financial institutions. By introducing a new peer-to-peer economy in the music and content creation industry, VibraVid will greatly benefit both artists and viewers.

VibraVid is the world's first decentralized application (DApp) that utilizes the BitTorrent File System (BTFS) for its decentralized storage solution of music and video files. BeatzCoin recently partnered with Changelly to facilitate direct swaps between BTZC and 150 major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, TRON and USDT. Moreover, BeatzCoin is currently the second highest ranked TRON Super Representative (SR), with more than 470 million TRX in votes from the TRON community. VibraVid's ultimate goal is to upend the media sharing industry by enabling self marketing and incentivized user engagement.

Each VibraVid user has their own automated wallet where their BTZC and TRX are securely stored and directly accessed





