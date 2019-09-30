Lin Lu Media - AP: SCRY develops strategic cooperation with SynoPay-the largest digital payment platform in the United States

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2019 / On the evening of September 26th, SCRY.INFO signed a strategic cooperation agreement with SynoPay, the largest digital payment platform in the United States. Based on their existing cooperation, both sides will launch multi-level and multi-field strategic cooperation to jointly promote development of digital economy/payments and other fields. The strategic cooperation involves two aspects: technical cooperation and resource cooperation.

SynoPay, an American mobile payment service provider located in Chicago, is the only mobile payment platform that can legally carry out mobile payment business in the 50 U.S. states and territories. SynoPay's main business is to provide online and offline cross-border collection solutions for U.S. businesses and enterprises. It also addresses major barriers to cross-border payments for consumers when they need to make payments at restaurants, hotels, for tourism, retail, e-commerce, education, healthcare and in other fields, in the United States. In addition, SynoPay has acquired the payment license of three of the largest mobile payment service providers in China (WeChat Pay / Alipay / China UnionPay) and built deep cooperation relationships with them. In 2019, SynoPay signed cooperation agreements with the world's largest supplier of POS terminals, Verifone and the department store giant, Macy's.

As a blockchain industry leader, SCRY.INFO will provide a financial payment platform solution combining SynoPay's existing business model with SCRY's blockchain. SCRY.INFO believes that payment and blockchains have a natural compatibility and that blockchains can ensure authenticity of transaction data, which can be used for effective analysis and increase digital payment utilization. In addition, as encrypted currency payment is accepted by more people, digital payment has become an increasingly competitive field. By 2020, the number of digital transactions is expected to reach 726 billion, and the timeliness of encrypted payments will make global payment users appreciate the experience. SCRY.INFO will provide all-round blockchain solutions to SynoPay and will jointly promote the development of blockchain finance.

Media Contact

SCRY

Rye Chang

mail@pressreleaseemail.com

+141 5606 6098

SOURCE: SCRY

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561428/SCRY-develops-strategic-cooperation-with-SynoPay-the-largest-digital-payment-platform-in-the-United-States