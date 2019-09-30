AM Best will host two Insurance Market Briefings for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with the first event to be held at the Sheraton Oman Hotel on Wednesday, 2 October 2019, in Muscat, Oman. A second market briefing will follow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, 7 October 2019, at the Hotel Address Dubai Mall.

The briefings will be led by Nick Charteris-Black, managing director, market development-EMEA, and Greg Carter, managing director, analytics-EMEA AP. Asad Irshad, principal and consulting actuary, Milliman, is to be the guest presenter at the event in Muscat, while Christos Adamantiadis, chief executive officer, Marsh Middle East and Africa, will deliver the guest presentation in Dubai. Each event will conclude with a networking lunch for attendees to connect with AM Best and other industry professionals.

To view the agenda and register, please visit:

Muscat, Oman: www.ambest.com/events/imbgulf2019.

Dubai, UAE: www.ambest.com/events/imbmena2019

AM Best publishes ratings on thousands of insurers and reinsurers in more than 90 countries worldwide, including ratings on a number of regional insurers and reinsurers across the MENA insurance markets. More information about Best's Credit Ratings, AM Best's rating methodology and the rating process can be found at www.ambest.com/ratings.

AM Best also recently published its special report on the global reinsurance sector, which includes sections on the MENA region. To access a complimentary copy of this special report, please visit: http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=289149.

