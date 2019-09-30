Scottish Brewers No Longer Forced to go South of Border for Small Batch Bottling

The craft beer revolution has seen brewery numbers in Scotland rise from 11 to 115 with a staggering 92 of them being classed micro-breweries. Yet, the smaller breweries are forced to send their brew to England for bottling- until now!

GLASGOW, Scotland, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft drink bottling specialist "The Start-Up Drinks Lab" has launched its beer and cider facilities, ensuring Scottish brewers no longer need to make the trade-off where they must select increased transport costs, heavier carbon foot print and the loss of provenance due to the lack of suitable bottling facilities in Scotland.

Based on Port Glasgow, "The Start-Up Drinks Lab" was founded by Hannah Fisher and Craig Strachan and launched in June 2018 to give a manufacturing facility for the smaller, specialist emerging soft drink market in the UK but quickly spotted the same challenge existed for beer and cider.

Bringing in brewing expert Mark Hazell from Jaw Brew as a project consultant, Hannah and Craig ensured that the upgrades they would make to their production line would be fit-for-purpose and be designed to meet the small brewers needs from the start.

"Working with Mark to enhance our facility was the next natural step in the business," sayCraig and Hannah. "We are proud to work with craft brewers across Scotland offering them small runs of 1,500L-3,500L batches to ensure they can grow their brand sustainably and with provenance at the heart of their offering."

The Start-Up Drinks Lab runs three production shifts a day, 5 day days a week offering a variety of flexible bottling solutions to soft drink companies, brewers and distillers with clients ranging across the UK, Republic of Ireland and reaching as far as South-East Asia.

PRESS ENQUIRES TO SENT TO:

Email: hannah@startupdrinkslab.com

Website: www.startupdrinkslab.com

Instagram: @startupdrinkslab

Twitter: @Drinks_Lab

Facebook: @StartupDrinksLabB

www.jawbrew.co.uk

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1003089/Scottish_Brewers.jpg