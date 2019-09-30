EQS Group-News: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): IPO SoftwareONE announces plans to IPO on SIX Swiss Exchange 2019-09-30 / 07:00 FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN. Media Release *SoftwareONE announces plans to IPO on SIX Swiss Exchange* STANS, Switzerland I 30 September 2019 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading and fast-growing global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced its intention to conduct an initial public offering and list its shares on SIX Swiss Exchange in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to market conditions. - Founded in 2000 by Daniel von Stockar and Patrick Winter (??? 2018), SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of software and cloud technology solutions with capabilities across the value chain, helping around 65,000 business customers[1] design and implement their technology strategy, buy the right software and cloud solutions at the right price, and manage and optimize their software and cloud estates. - With its end-to-end suite of solutions, SoftwareONE addresses the commercial, technological and digital transformation challenges businesses face amid the growing complexity of technology and the rising strategic significance of digitalization. - SoftwareONE is a partner of choice for many of the world's largest software publishers, hyper-scalers and software disruptors and enjoys well-established relationships with more than 7,500 software and cloud publishers[2]. - SoftwareONE has one of the broadest global footprints in its industry with local sales capabilities in 90 countries, supported by regional and global service delivery centers and the ability to transact in more than 150 countries. - SoftwareONE has an outstanding track record of double-digit profitable organic growth with a gross profit[3] CAGR of 29% from 2008 to 2018. Including Comparex (acquired effective 31 January 2019), it generated pro forma gross profit of CHF 724 million and pro forma adjusted EBITDA[4] of CHF 187 million for 2018. - The planned IPO on SIX Swiss Exchange is a natural next step in SoftwareONE's development, intended to enhance its visibility and global profile. The IPO is expected to consist entirely of secondary shares, with the founding shareholders jointly maintaining the largest stake, while KKR intends to retain a significant interest following the IPO. - A press conference will take place today at 9:30 am at the Park Hyatt in Zurich. Daniel von Stockar, Chairman of SoftwareONE: "The planned IPO marks an important milestone in the development of SoftwareONE. I am extremely proud of what our team has achieved since our founding almost 20 years ago. Our clear focus on software and cloud, our truly global reach and our entrepreneurial and customer-oriented spirit have been the cornerstones of our success." Dieter Schlosser, CEO of SoftwareONE: "As cloud adoption and digital transformation have progressed, we have evolved to become a leading integrated software and cloud solutions provider, empowering thousands of companies to transform. I am very confident that we can continue to capitalize on the business opportunities our attractive and growing markets provide." *SoftwareONE overview: Business built to deliver profitable growth at scale* Founded in 2000, SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of software and cloud technology solutions serving approximately 65,000 business customers of all sizes across a broad range of industries. With around 5,300 employees, it has one of the broadest global footprints in its industry with local sales capabilities in 90 countries, supported by six regional and three global service delivery centers. SoftwareONE's operating model is built to deliver profitable growth at scale while ensuring customer proximity, with the ability to transact in more than 150 countries, and centrally delivered 24/7 customer service in 13 languages. The company's integrated suite of solutions is organized into two business lines: In the Software & Cloud business line, SoftwareONE offers its customers access to a comprehensive software and cloud portfolio, drawing on its relationships with more than 7,500 publishers and its purchasing expertise. The company's software catalogue includes leading global software publishers such as Microsoft, Adobe, Oracle, Red Hat, VMware and Symantec, best performing hyper-scalers such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, and a growing portfolio of disruptive publishers. The Solutions & Services business line offers software lifecycle management and technology services. Capabilities include consulting, integration and vendor specific professional services, and managed services to monitor and control software and cloud spend. The technology services portfolio is designed to optimize customer infrastructure environments and spend and includes cloud migration, security, and unified communications and collaboration services. SoftwareONE's offerings are connected by PyraCloud, its proprietary digital hub, which allows customers to efficiently transact, manage and optimize their software and cloud estate from a single platform offering data-driven, actionable intelligence. *Key strengths* _Globally scaled platform benefiting from the secular growth of software and cloud _ According to external industry experts, spending for global software and cloud procurement reached CHF 525 billion in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10% until 2022, while spending for solutions and services reached CHF 31 billion in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 17% in the same period. SoftwareONE is fully exposed to the secular growth of these markets globally and has a strong track record of outperforming the software and cloud market. SoftwareONE has also significantly grown its solutions and services business in recent years. As technology becomes more significant and complex, businesses of all sizes are confronted with commercial, technology and digital transformation challenges. With its end-to-end suite of solutions, its close publisher relationships, its expertise in complex licensing and its attractive product mix, SoftwareONE is well placed to further capitalize on the ongoing digital transformation trend and underlying market growth. _Strong customer relationships and diversified customer base_ SoftwareONE's results-driven, customer-first approach has allowed it to build strong relationships as a trusted adviser to a large global customer base. As a result, it enjoys strong gross profit retention, a growing share of customers' wallets and high customer satisfaction.It also benefits from a well-diversified business mix across geographies, customer types and industries. Large enterprises account for approximately half of the gross profit, with small and medium-size enterprises accounting for the other half[5]. In the first half of 2019[6], the DACH region accounted for 34%, the rest of EMEA for 32%, NORAM for 15%, APAC for 11% and LATAM for 8% of gross profit. _A partner of choice for software and cloud publishers globally_ SoftwareONE enjoys well-established relationships with more than 7,500 software and cloud publishers covering the full spectrum of software and cloud spend. In particular, the company has a long-standing, strong relationship with Microsoft. Based on its global transaction volume, SoftwareONE estimates that it is Microsoft's largest channel partner globally and the largest partner for Microsoft's fast-growing cloud platform, Azure.[7] As a globally scaled software and cloud platform with strong value-add offerings, SoftwareONE provides solutions to many of the challenges software publishers face in the distribution of their products. _Proven growth model delivering double-digit gross profit growth and margin expansion_ SoftwareONE has a long-standing track record of strong double-digit organic growth. It has delivered gross profit growth continuously each year for the past decade, increasing at an organic CAGR of 29% from 2008 to 2018. Between 2016 and 2018, gross profit increased from CHF 317 million in 2016 to CHF 409 million in 2018, representing a CAGR of 14%. Adjusted EBITDA margin[8] rose from 17% in 2016 to 33% in 2018, reflecting scale effects and efficiencies, increasing standardization and automation, and rigorous performance management. For the combined group[9] including Comparex (acquired effective 31 January 2019), gross profit of CHF 571 million in 2016 increased at a CAGR of 13% to gross profit of CHF 724 million in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the combined group increased from CHF 92 million in 2016 to CHF 187 million in 2018, representing a CAGR of 42%. In the same period, the adjusted EBITDA margin for the combined group increased from 16% to 26%. SoftwareONE believes that the superior margins on a SoftwareONE standalone basis illustrate a strong upside potential for the combined group. Operating free cash flow[10] for the combined group increased from CHF 68 million in 2016 to CHF 166 million in 2018, representing a CAGR of 55%. SoftwareONE has a strong and unlevered balance sheet to support future growth. _Proven M&A expertise supplementing organic growth_ SoftwareONE has a strong track record of supplementing organic growth with a strategic approach to M&A and since 2015 has completed a number of acquisitions focused on scale, geographic reach and capabilities. Announced in October 2018 and completed in January 2019, the acquisition of the global software, cloud and IT solutions provider Comparex is expected to yield significant strategic, competitive and financial benefits with targeted gross annual run rate synergies of CHF 60 million on the level of EBITDA from the beginning of 2021.

