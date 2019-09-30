Cash position of €9.9 million as of June 30, 2019

All activities funded through Q3 2020

GeNeuro (Paris:GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurological and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS) and type-1 diabetes (T1D), today reported its half-year financial results for the period ending June 30, 2019 and provided a corporate update.

Key Financials

On September 24, 2019, the Board of Directors of GeNeuro reviewed and approved the financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019. The Statutory Auditors have conducted a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The half-year financial report in French is available in the Investors section on www.geneuro.com.

"GeNeuro continues to make progress in advancing our clinical development program to bring new treatments for neurological and autoimmune diseases to patients," said Jesús Martin-Garcia, CEO of GeNeuro. "In particular, we are very excited that temelimab has shown a major impact in relapsing-remitting MS in a large-scale clinical trial on key neuroprotection markers known to be linked to disease progression, without affecting the immune system. We continue to have constructive discussions on partnering our product for the next step of its development in progressive MS without active inflammation as a single agent, or synergistically with existing anti-inflammation MS drugs. Furthermore, results from a six-month extension of the temelimab Phase 2a study in type-1 Diabetes (T1D) open the door to further development in early-onset T1D pediatric patient population. Our cash position provides financial visibility to cover all our currently planned activities."

"The financial results for the first half of 2019 are wholly in line with our expectations. As we mentioned previously, upon completion of our CHANGE-MS Phase 2b clinical trial in multiple sclerosis last year, the balance of the milestone payments received from our development partner was recognized as income in 2018 and no income was to be recorded in 2019. The completion of this study and of other smaller studies in H1 2019 (a Phase 1 high dose pharmacology study and the six-month extension of our T1D clinical trial) have led to a 65% reduction of our R&D expenses over the same period last year. The open-label extension ANGEL-MS study, which was also completed during H1 2019, helped further control R&D spending as it was fully funded by our development partner. Overall, in spite of a sharp reduction in our operating costs, the absence of income recognition has led to our operating loss increasing to €4.3 million in the first half of 2019 compared to €2.4 million in the same period of last year. Both this loss and the cash burn for H1 2019, down 33% from the same period of last year, are in line with our expectations" said Miguel Payró, Chief Financial Officer at GeNeuro. "We have also continued to tightly control our general and administrative expenses, which have decreased by €0.5 million, or 23%."

GENEURO

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(in thousands of EUR) June 30, 2019

6 months

subject to a

limited review June 30, 2018 6 months

subject to a

limited review Income 7,348 Research Development expenses (2,535) (7,491) R&D expenses (3,026) (8,585) Subsidies 491 1,094 General administrative expenses (1,796) (2,319) Other income 12 33 Operating loss (4,319) (2,429) Net loss for the period (4,469) (2,337) Basic loss per share (EUR) (0.31) (0.16) Diluted loss per share (EUR) (0.31) (0.16) Cash outflow from operations (6,201) (9,223) Cash at period end 9,992 17,315

No Income wasrecognizedduring H1 2019, vs. €7.3 million for the same period of last year, as the Company had accounted in H1 2018 for the balance of the milestone payments it received from its development partner following the successful completion of its CHANGE-MS Phase 2b clinical trial.

Research Development expenses decreased markedly compared to the first half of 2018. Before subsidies (research tax credits), R&D expenses decreased by €5 million, or 65%, reflecting the completion of the CHANGE-MS clinical trial during H1 2018 and the completion during H1 2019 of the T1D trial and the Phase 1c trial testing the safety of higher doses of temelimab (GNbAC1). Costs of clinical trials dropped by €4.9 million, while all other R&D costs were stable or down, notably personnel expenses which decreased from €1.8 million to €1.2 million as a result of non-replaced departures and lower variable compensation.

General and administrative expenses also declined from €2.3 million in H1 2018 to €1.8 million in H1 2019, thanks to continued cost containment efforts. Administrative personnel expenses were down from €1 million to €0.88 million, due to non-replaced retirement of staff and to lower variable compensation; all cost categories decreased except for amortization and depreciation which increased by €64 thousands due to the implementation of the IFRS 16 "Leases" standard as of January 1, 2019, with a corresponding decrease in rental expenses. Share-based payments moved from a charge of €197 thousands to a credit of €6 thousands as a result of the final determination of the Company's share option plans, resulting in a lower number of options being granted than previously estimated.

The Company recorded a net loss of €4.5 million vs. €2.3 million in H1 2018, in line with management's expectations.

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2019 amounted to €9.9 million compared to €9.0 million at December 31, 2018, the increase being due to the full draw-down of the €7.5 million credit facility granted by the Company's shareholder, GNEH SAS (a subsidiary of Institut Mérieux), which more than offset the cash used in operations of €6.5 million. Cash used in operations during H1 2019 was €6.2 million compared to €9.2 million in the prior year, a reduction of 33%.

Business and Financial Outlook

GeNeuro continues to execute on its business strategy. In March 2019, it published the 96-week results of its extension Phase 2b clinical trial, ANGEL-MS, showing that the 18mg/kg dose of temelimab (GNbAC1) continued to have remarkably consistent benefits over all other groups on key MRI measures linked to MS disease progression; thus confirming and extending the results of CHANGE-MS at Week 48. The 18mg/kg treatment arm also showed lower probability for 12-week confirmed disability progression (Survival Wilcoxon test p=0.34), whilst the 25-foot timed-walk test also showed remarkable stability for the 18mg/kg cohort, with only 2.4% of patients worsening more than 20% over two years (p=0.03). While these clinical measures are very encouraging, the limited size and relapsing nature of the cohort for clinical progression measures does not allow for definitive conclusions. At the same time, temelimab continued to show an excellent safety and tolerability profile throughout. As a result, temelimab offers promise to treat non-active progressive patients and could have potential synergies with existing anti-inflammatory drugs in relapsing MS patients. These results were presented at the ECTRIMS 2019 meeting held 11-13 September 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden.

For the first time, a therapy has successfully demonstrated a major impact in a large-scale clinical trial on key neuroprotection markers known to be linked to disease progression, without affecting the patients' immune system. The results were achieved solely by neutralizing a pathogenic protein produced by patients, called pHERV-W Env, demonstrating its causal role in neurodegeneration. GeNeuro is continuing its constructive partnership discussions about the next steps in the development of temelimab as a single agent in patients suffering from progressive MS without active inflammation, or synergistically with existing anti-inflammation MS drugs.

In May 2019, the Company also announced the results from the six-month extension of its Phase 2a study of temelimab in T1D confirmed all previously-observed positive observations in the trial, meeting its primary objective. GeNeuro believes these data open the door to further development in early-onset T1D pediatric patient population.

The Company's cash provides it with financial visibility until Q3 2020 covering all planned activities, which include the partnership discussions and the ALS pre-clinical program.

