Increased number of shares and votes in Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that as of 30 September 2019 the total number of shares in the company amounts to 276,923,634, and the total number of votes in the company amounts to 580,722,522.



The adjustment is due to the new issue of 697,560 reclassifiable, sub-ordinated, incentive shares (the "incentive shares"), divided into four classes, to the participants in Kinnevik's long-term share incentive plan resolved on by the Annual General Meeting in May 2019, and the redemption of 27,845 incentive shares held by former participants in Kinnevik's long-term share incentive plan resolved on by the Annual General Meeting in May 2018, being registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket) during September 2019.

As of 30 September 2019, the total number of shares in Kinnevik are divided into two classes of ordinary shares and eight classes of incentive shares as follows:

33,755,432 ordinary shares of class A with ten votes each and 241,911,206 ordinary shares of class B with one vote each (of which Kinnevik holds 536,469 ordinary class B shares in treasury, which therefore cannot be represented at shareholders' meetings), and

43,734 incentive shares of class D 2018, 103,722 incentive shares of class E 2018, 103,722 incentive shares of class F 2018, 308,258 incentive shares of class G 2018, 41,475 incentive shares of class D 2019, 116,625 incentive shares of class E 2019, 116,625 incentive shares of class F 2019, and 422,835 incentive shares of class G 2019, with one vote each.

This information is of such character, which Kinnevik AB (publ) shall disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was distributed for disclosure, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on 30 September 2019.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46

