Rovio Entertainment Corp.: The publishing time for Q3 2019 interim report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release Sept. 30, 2019 at 09:00 a.m. EEST





The publishing time for Q3 2019 interim report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its Q3 2019 interim report on October 30th, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EEST.

Rovio will host an English language audiocast and phone conference on Q3 2019 financial results for analysts, media and institutional investors on October 30th at 2:00 p.m. EEST.

The audiocast can be viewed live at: https://www.rovio.com/investors-investor-calendar , and later on the same day as a recording.



Dial in number(s) for the phone conference:

PIN: 27830997#



FI: +358 981 710 310

SE: +46 856 642 651

UK: +44 333 300 08 04

US: +1 855 857 06 86

Rovio Entertainment Corp. follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period begins on September 30th, 2019.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION





More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

rene.lindell@rovio.com





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.rovio.com





About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. The Company is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, the Company offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, released worldwide in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.)