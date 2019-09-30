New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: Annual Financial Report 30-Sep-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC This announcement constitutes regulated information. UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019 New Star Investment Trust plc (the 'Company'), whose objective is to achieve long-term capital growth, announces its consolidated results for the year ended 30th June 2019. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 30th June 30th June % 2019 2018 Change PERFORMANCE Net assets (GBP '000) 113,971 111,366 2.34 Net asset value per Ordinary share 160.47p 156.80p 2.34 Mid-market price per Ordinary share 111.00p 113.00p -1.77 Discount of price to net asset value 30.83% 27.9% n/a Total Return* 2.98% 6.5% n/a IA Mixed Investment 40% - 85% Shares 3.66% 4.9% n/a (total return) MSCI AC World Index (total return, 10.30% 9.5% n/a sterling adjusted) MSCI UK Index (total return) 1.68% 8.3% n/a 1st July 2018 to 1st July 2017 to 30th June 2019 30th June 2018 Revenue return per Ordinary 1.81p 1.17p share Capital return per share 2.86p 8.51p Return per Ordinary share 4.67p 9.68p TOTAL RETURN* 2.98% 6.5% PROPOSED DIVIDEND PER ORDINARY 1.40p 1.00p SHARE * The total return figure for the Group represents the revenue and capital return shown in the consolidated statement of Comprehensive income plus dividends paid (the Alternative performance measure). CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT PERFORMANCE Your Company's net asset value (NAV) total return was 3.0% over the year to 30th June 2019. This took the year-end NAV per ordinary share to 160.47p. By comparison, the Investment Association's Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares index gained 3.7%. Your Directors believe this benchmark is appropriate because your Company has, since inception, been invested in a broad range of asset classes. In a volatile year, global equity markets generated positive returns although European and Asian equities underperformed US equities as a result of escalating trade tensions, slowing economic growth and fears about the consequences of a "no deal" Brexit. The MSCI AC World Total Return and MSCI UK Total Return Indices gained 10.3% and 1.7% respectively while UK government bonds returned 5.2%. Further information is provided in the investment manager's report. EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND The revenue return for the year was 1.81p per share (2018: 1.17p). This represents a substantial increase. Your directors do not envisage increases of a similar magnitude in subsequent years. A performance fee of 0.58p per share (2018: nil) was deducted from capital. Your Company has a revenue surplus in its retained revenue reserve, enabling it to pay a dividend. Your directors recommend the payment of a final dividend in respect of the year of 1.4p per share (2018: 1.0p). OUTLOOK Global economic growth slowed during 2019, with manufacturing suffering more than services as a result of trade disputes and rising tariffs. The US is seeking to maintain its technological supremacy so there may not be an early end to its trade dispute with China. This may have a significant effect on eurozone and Asian exporters while Brexit uncertainties may continue to affect UK commercial and consumer confidence. The decline in long-term bond yields relative to short-term bond yields shows that investors fear the onset of recession. Major central banks have sought to counter slowing economic growth through monetary easing but, after a decade of such measures, further easing may prove to be less of a stimulus than in the past. Your Company reduced its equity holdings over the year and increased its holdings in cash. Investments in dollars, gold equities and lower-risk multi-asset funds provide diversification and potentially some protection if equity markets weaken. CASH AND BORROWINGS Your Company has no borrowings and ended its financial year with cash representing 18.1% of its net asset value. Your Company is likely to maintain a significant cash position. The Company is a small registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager under the European Union directive. The Company's assets now exceed the threshold of EUR100 million. As a result, should it wish to borrow it would require a change in regulatory permissions. DISCOUNT During the year, your Company's shares continued to trade at a significant discount to their NAV. The Board keeps this issue under review. ANNUAL MEETING The Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 14th November 2019 at 11am. NET ASSET VALUE Your Company's unaudited net asset value per share at 31st August 2019 was 162.91p. INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT MARKET REVIEW US monetary policy reached a watershed moment during your Company's financial year. Starting in December 2015, the Federal Reserve had tightened monetary policy through successive interest rate increases and some reduction of its swollen balance sheet, culminating in December 2018, when the Fed funds target rate rose to 2.25-2.50%. Global equities fell 10.57% in sterling over the final quarter of 2018, more than erasing the previous quarter's gains because investors feared overly-restrictive monetary policy might choke off economic growth. In a significant volte-face, however, the Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, retreated from earlier hawkish comments that interest rates were "a long way" from neutral, saying rates were "close to" neutral. Confidence returned following the Fed's U-turn, with global equities gaining 16.68% in sterling in the six months to 30th June 2019 to end a volatile year up 10.30%. US equities outperformed, rising 14.54% in sterling, but European and Asian equities underperformed. Safe-haven assets were in demand as economic prospects deteriorated. Global bonds rose 9.80% in sterling while UK government bonds and sterling corporate bonds rose 5.23% and 6.83% respectively. The yield on 10-year US treasury bonds fell from 2.85% to 2.20%, with investors looking forward to US interest rate cuts. Gold rose 16.25% in sterling as the decline in bond yields reduced the opportunity cost of holding this nil-yielding commodity and investors sought safety from the potential debasement of some major currencies through monetary easing. The Fed changed tack because of slowing economic growth and below-target inflation. US gross domestic product (GDP) rose 3.1% in 2018 but the rate slowed to 2.2% in the final quarter as the impact of fiscal stimulus and increased public sector spending faded. In August 2019, the Fed forecast growth of 2.1% for 2019. The narrowing difference between short-dated and long-dated US bond yields led some forecasters to be more pessimistic, fearing a recession might be approaching. In August, shortly after your Company's year end, the 10-year US treasury bond yield fell below the two-year yield. This so-called "yield inversion" has preceded every US recession in the last 40 years although some months have typically elapsed between the inversion and the onset of recession. US leading indicators for manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors weakened in the first eight months of 2019 and the manufacturing leading indicator dipped to a level that implied output might fall. Consumer spending, however, proved resilient as a result of low unemployment. Employment data tend, however, to be lagging indicators. In August, the Sino-US trade dispute escalated as both sides increased tariffs. US tariffs have gained bipartisan support and are likely to become an established feature of US trade policy, reducing the scope for an economic boost if the impasse is resolved. UK GDP expanded 0.5% quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter of 2019. GDP did, however, fall 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter, according to the first estimate, probably as a result of activity having been brought forward into the first quarter ahead of the first Brexit deadline of 29th March. UK household spending continued to grow steadily but leading indicators deteriorated and the potential disruption from a no-deal Brexit may tip the UK into recession. Brexit-risks overshadowed UK equities, rising only 1.68% over the year under review. UK smaller companies did worse, falling 5.36% because they tend to be more reliant on domestic earnings than larger companies, whose export and overseas businesses benefitted from sterling weakness. In response to the increased likelihood of a no-deal Brexit, sterling fell 3.60% and 6.23% respectively against the dollar and yen. Equities in Europe excluding UK rose only 8.18% in sterling over the year. Eurozone manufacturers suffered from worsening global economic prospects and the impact of trade disputes and tariffs. German GDP fell in the third quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2019 as the manufacturing sector contracted. In June, German industrial production fell 1.5% on the previous month, leaving it down 5.20% over 12 months as vehicle production was hit particularly hard.

