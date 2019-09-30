DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Annual Financial Report

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: Annual Financial Report 30-Sep-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC This announcement constitutes regulated information. UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019 New Star Investment Trust plc (the 'Company'), whose objective is to achieve long-term capital growth, announces its consolidated results for the year ended 30th June 2019. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 30th June 30th June % 2019 2018 Change PERFORMANCE Net assets (GBP '000) 113,971 111,366 2.34 Net asset value per Ordinary share 160.47p 156.80p 2.34 Mid-market price per Ordinary share 111.00p 113.00p -1.77 Discount of price to net asset value 30.83% 27.9% n/a Total Return* 2.98% 6.5% n/a IA Mixed Investment 40% - 85% Shares 3.66% 4.9% n/a (total return) MSCI AC World Index (total return, 10.30% 9.5% n/a sterling adjusted) MSCI UK Index (total return) 1.68% 8.3% n/a 1st July 2018 to 1st July 2017 to 30th June 2019 30th June 2018 Revenue return per Ordinary 1.81p 1.17p share Capital return per share 2.86p 8.51p Return per Ordinary share 4.67p 9.68p TOTAL RETURN* 2.98% 6.5% PROPOSED DIVIDEND PER ORDINARY 1.40p 1.00p SHARE * The total return figure for the Group represents the revenue and capital return shown in the consolidated statement of Comprehensive income plus dividends paid (the Alternative performance measure). CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT PERFORMANCE Your Company's net asset value (NAV) total return was 3.0% over the year to 30th June 2019. This took the year-end NAV per ordinary share to 160.47p. By comparison, the Investment Association's Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares index gained 3.7%. Your Directors believe this benchmark is appropriate because your Company has, since inception, been invested in a broad range of asset classes. In a volatile year, global equity markets generated positive returns although European and Asian equities underperformed US equities as a result of escalating trade tensions, slowing economic growth and fears about the consequences of a "no deal" Brexit. The MSCI AC World Total Return and MSCI UK Total Return Indices gained 10.3% and 1.7% respectively while UK government bonds returned 5.2%. Further information is provided in the investment manager's report. EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND The revenue return for the year was 1.81p per share (2018: 1.17p). This represents a substantial increase. Your directors do not envisage increases of a similar magnitude in subsequent years. A performance fee of 0.58p per share (2018: nil) was deducted from capital. Your Company has a revenue surplus in its retained revenue reserve, enabling it to pay a dividend. Your directors recommend the payment of a final dividend in respect of the year of 1.4p per share (2018: 1.0p). OUTLOOK Global economic growth slowed during 2019, with manufacturing suffering more than services as a result of trade disputes and rising tariffs. The US is seeking to maintain its technological supremacy so there may not be an early end to its trade dispute with China. This may have a significant effect on eurozone and Asian exporters while Brexit uncertainties may continue to affect UK commercial and consumer confidence. The decline in long-term bond yields relative to short-term bond yields shows that investors fear the onset of recession. Major central banks have sought to counter slowing economic growth through monetary easing but, after a decade of such measures, further easing may prove to be less of a stimulus than in the past. Your Company reduced its equity holdings over the year and increased its holdings in cash. Investments in dollars, gold equities and lower-risk multi-asset funds provide diversification and potentially some protection if equity markets weaken. CASH AND BORROWINGS Your Company has no borrowings and ended its financial year with cash representing 18.1% of its net asset value. Your Company is likely to maintain a significant cash position. The Company is a small registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager under the European Union directive. The Company's assets now exceed the threshold of EUR100 million. As a result, should it wish to borrow it would require a change in regulatory permissions. DISCOUNT During the year, your Company's shares continued to trade at a significant discount to their NAV. The Board keeps this issue under review. ANNUAL MEETING The Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 14th November 2019 at 11am. NET ASSET VALUE Your Company's unaudited net asset value per share at 31st August 2019 was 162.91p. INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT MARKET REVIEW US monetary policy reached a watershed moment during your Company's financial year. Starting in December 2015, the Federal Reserve had tightened monetary policy through successive interest rate increases and some reduction of its swollen balance sheet, culminating in December 2018, when the Fed funds target rate rose to 2.25-2.50%. Global equities fell 10.57% in sterling over the final quarter of 2018, more than erasing the previous quarter's gains because investors feared overly-restrictive monetary policy might choke off economic growth. In a significant volte-face, however, the Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, retreated from earlier hawkish comments that interest rates were "a long way" from neutral, saying rates were "close to" neutral. Confidence returned following the Fed's U-turn, with global equities gaining 16.68% in sterling in the six months to 30th June 2019 to end a volatile year up 10.30%. US equities outperformed, rising 14.54% in sterling, but European and Asian equities underperformed. Safe-haven assets were in demand as economic prospects deteriorated. Global bonds rose 9.80% in sterling while UK government bonds and sterling corporate bonds rose 5.23% and 6.83% respectively. The yield on 10-year US treasury bonds fell from 2.85% to 2.20%, with investors looking forward to US interest rate cuts. Gold rose 16.25% in sterling as the decline in bond yields reduced the opportunity cost of holding this nil-yielding commodity and investors sought safety from the potential debasement of some major currencies through monetary easing. The Fed changed tack because of slowing economic growth and below-target inflation. US gross domestic product (GDP) rose 3.1% in 2018 but the rate slowed to 2.2% in the final quarter as the impact of fiscal stimulus and increased public sector spending faded. In August 2019, the Fed forecast growth of 2.1% for 2019. The narrowing difference between short-dated and long-dated US bond yields led some forecasters to be more pessimistic, fearing a recession might be approaching. In August, shortly after your Company's year end, the 10-year US treasury bond yield fell below the two-year yield. This so-called "yield inversion" has preceded every US recession in the last 40 years although some months have typically elapsed between the inversion and the onset of recession. US leading indicators for manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors weakened in the first eight months of 2019 and the manufacturing leading indicator dipped to a level that implied output might fall. Consumer spending, however, proved resilient as a result of low unemployment. Employment data tend, however, to be lagging indicators. In August, the Sino-US trade dispute escalated as both sides increased tariffs. US tariffs have gained bipartisan support and are likely to become an established feature of US trade policy, reducing the scope for an economic boost if the impasse is resolved. UK GDP expanded 0.5% quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter of 2019. GDP did, however, fall 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter, according to the first estimate, probably as a result of activity having been brought forward into the first quarter ahead of the first Brexit deadline of 29th March. UK household spending continued to grow steadily but leading indicators deteriorated and the potential disruption from a no-deal Brexit may tip the UK into recession. Brexit-risks overshadowed UK equities, rising only 1.68% over the year under review. UK smaller companies did worse, falling 5.36% because they tend to be more reliant on domestic earnings than larger companies, whose export and overseas businesses benefitted from sterling weakness. In response to the increased likelihood of a no-deal Brexit, sterling fell 3.60% and 6.23% respectively against the dollar and yen. Equities in Europe excluding UK rose only 8.18% in sterling over the year. Eurozone manufacturers suffered from worsening global economic prospects and the impact of trade disputes and tariffs. German GDP fell in the third quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2019 as the manufacturing sector contracted. In June, German industrial production fell 1.5% on the previous month, leaving it down 5.20% over 12 months as vehicle production was hit particularly hard.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2019 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Over the summer of 2019, investors expected the European Central Bank (ECB) to ease monetary policy later this year. The scope for interest rate cuts may be limited, however, because the ECB's deposit rate ended your Company's year at -0.40%. Banks have typically refrained from passing on the negative deposit rate to retail customers, reducing their profits. Further cuts may be no more effective in encouraging bank lending so the ECB may resort to more bond buying, the previous programme having ended in 2018. As a result of recent falls in bond yields, however, many Europe excluding UK sovereign bonds were already trading on negative yields over the summer and the ECB may encounter liquidity constraints. During the year, equities in Asia excluding Japan and emerging markets returned 3.55% and 5.40% respectively in sterling, held back by trade disputes, with China, down 3.06% in sterling, particularly badly affected. Chinese economic growth slowed as weak export demand was only partially offset by increased infrastructure spending. Additional policy support may, however, be forthcoming if trade talks stall. After the year-end, the renminbi fell against the dollar, prompting the US to designate China a currency manipulator. Renminbi-weakness generated fears of deflation in August 2015 and January 2016, leading to sharp falls in some risky assets. Within emerging markets, returns diverged widely. While Chinese equities fell, Indian stocks rose 11.97% in sterling. The prime minister, Narendra Modi, won a second term while the 16.15% oil price fall in sterling terms benefitted India as an oil-importing economy. Russian equities rose 33.11% in sterling as investors' fears of further sanctions proved unfounded for now. PORTFOLIO REVIEW The total return of the Company was 2.98% for the year under review. By comparison, the Investment Association's Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares Index, which measures a peer group of funds with a multi-asset approach to investing and a typical investment in global equities in the 40-85% range, rose 3.66%. The main reason for your Company's marginal underperformance relative to the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares Index was its relative lack of exposure to Wall Street during a year in which US stocks outperformed. Your company's largest holding, Fundsmith Equity, did, however, have the majority of its assets in US stocks as did Polar Capital Technology. Both outperformed the returns from US stocks, rising 18.48% and 16.03% respectively. Fundsmith Equity holds a concentrated portfolio of large companies held for the longer term. Its focus is on resilient companies with high returns on capital employed and strong business models that are difficult for competitors to replicate. This means future profits and cash flows are relatively easy to predict. Companies with these characteristics, regarded as "bond proxies", have typically performed well since the credit crisis in an environment of steady growth and low inflation. Many consumer staples companies such as Philip Morris and Pepsico, which are among the top 10 holdings in Fundsmith's portfolio, meet these criteria. In July 2019, the portfolio's largest sector allocation was, however, technology, with Microsoft and Facebook among the top 10 holdings. Both stocks are also top-10 holdings in Polar Capital Technology. Your Company's Fundsmith Equity holding increased in August 2018 while profits were taken in Polar Capital Global Technology in September 2018. By contrast with Fundsmith Equity, Artemis Global Income, which has a value investment style, underperformed, falling 3.45% over the year. Its largest holdings were in financial stocks, which were relatively weak because the flattening yield curve damaged the profits of banks, which typically borrow at lower short-term rates and lend for longer periods at higher rates. Artemis Global Income does, however, have an above-average yield because of its value bias, contributing to your Company's ability to pay dividends. Value stocks have typically been out of favour since the credit crisis and the valuation gulf widened over the year. Value stocks may, however, outperform strongly should the macroeconomic outlook change in their favour while delivering an attractive income in the meantime. Aberforth Split Level Income, which invests in UK smaller companies and has a value investment style, fell 18.42%, dragged down by fears of a "bad Brexit", the greater sensitivity of smaller companies to the domestic UK economy and investors' disenchantment with value investing. UK smaller companies did, however, appear oversold over the summer of 2019 as a result of investors' Brexit concerns while sterling's weakness may increase their attractions to overseas investors. Man GLG UK Income and Schroder Income fell 0.30% and 4.72% respectively as a result of their bias towards value stocks although yields in excess of 5% contributed significantly to your Company's ability to pay an increased dividend. Trojan Income outperformed, however, rising 4.18% partly because of its bias towards defensive consumer goods companies such as Unilever. BlackRock Continental European Income was the best performer amongst the investments in Europe excluding UK equities, rising 7.60%. FP Crux European Special Situations, up 1.40%, remained amongst your Company's top 10 holdings although profit-taking through sales in August and October 2018 realised more than half of the investment. Standard Life European Equity Income returned 1.39%. Among the Asian and emerging markets holdings, the HSBC Russia Capped exchange-traded fund gained 32.29% as it benefitted from Russian equity strength. Russian holdings also enhanced the returns from JP Morgan Emerging Markets Income, up 14.45%, while Liontrust Asia Income also outperformed, rising 4.62%. Stewart Investors Indian Subcontinent underperformed, however, up only 1.65% because of its cautious approach during a period of high local equity valuations. Your company has diversified risk through investments in gold equities, dollar cash and lower-risk multi-asset funds. Gold price strength fuelled the 20.54% gain from BlackRock Gold & General. Your company also benefited from dollar strength through Trojan and EF Brompton Global Conservative, which both had significant dollar holdings in their multi-asset portfolios. Trojan and EF Brompton Global Conservative gained 4.15% and 2.87% respectively. During the year, your Company modestly increased investment in three private companies, which have the potential to add an uncorrelated source of return. The unquoted portfolio increased by more than GBP1 million after allowing for sales and purchases. The investment in Embark, your Company's largest unquoted investment, increased and the valuation has been written up in response to the terms of a capital raising. OUTLOOK Global economic growth slowed over the summer of 2019, affected by US monetary tightening in previous years and the fading of the impact of President Trump's fiscal stimulus. The manufacturing sector was suffering more than services as trade woes exacerbated worsening global economic conditions. In the US, bipartisan support for tariffs aimed at Chinese exports mean there may be no easy resolution of trade disputes as the US seeks to maintain technological supremacy in key sectors such as information technology and communications. The eurozone and some emerging markets were more severely affected because of their dependence on exports while the UK appeared vulnerable to a no-deal Brexit. The flattening yield curve may imply a recession is approaching. The Federal Reserve and some other major central banks have been seeking to mitigate the impact of slowing growth through monetary easing. These policies may, however, prove less effective than previously after more than a decade of such measures. Your Company reduced the allocation to global equities over the year and increased its investment in dollar cash. Investments in dollar cash, gold equities and low-risk multi-asset funds provide diversification and potentially some protection should equities fall. Investments in a small number of private companies offer the potential for uncorrelated returns. SCHEDULE OF TWENTY LARGEST INVESTMENTS AT 30TH JUNE 2019 Holding Activity Bid-market Percentage of value net assets GBP '000 Fundsmith Investment Fund 7,839 6.88 Equity Fund Embark Group Unquoted 5,942 5.21 Investment Polar Capital- Investment Fund 5,280 4.63 Global Technology Fund FP Crux Investment Fund 5,098 4.47 European Special Situations Fund Schroder Income Investment Fund 4,795 4.21 Fund EF Brompton Investment Fund 4,222 3.71 Global Conservative Fund Artemis Global Investment Fund 3,856 3.38 Income Fund BlackRock Investment Fund 3,794 3.33 Continental European Income Fund Aberforth Split Investment 3,747 3.29 Level Income Company Trust Aquilus Investment Fund 3,698 3.25 Inflection Fund BlackRock Gold Investment Fund 3,470 3.04 & General Fund Lindsell Train Investment Fund 3,144 2.76 Japanese Equity Fund

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2019 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)