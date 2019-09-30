PRESS RELEASE · PRESS RELEASE· PRESS RELEASE





NEOVACS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF

VINCENT SERRA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER





Paris & Boston, September 30, 2019 - 08h30am CEST - Neovacs (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV), a leader in active immunotherapies for the treatment of auto-immune diseases, has today announced, the appointment of Vincent Serra, PhD, as the new Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect, to succeed Miguel Sieler who has resigned as CEO and as a board director.

Jean-Jacques Bertrand, President of the Neovacs Board of Directors declared: "On behalf of the Board of Directors I am delighted to welcome Vincent Serra as the CEO. Vincent has the leadership qualities and operational experience needed to carry our innovative kinoid technology forward to the market and to contribute to the overall success of the company."

Vincent Serra, 50 years, doctor of immunology, has more than 20 years of experience leading biotechnology operations notably in the immunology field. He is the author of several patents, and scientific, peer reviewed articles and publications in the area of vaccinations. Prior to joining Neovacs as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) at the beginning of the year, he was head of external innovation at Pierre Fabre and SVP of the Pierre Fabre innovation fund. Vincent Serra has also exercised the roles of CSO, CEO and cofounder of a number of biotech companies. In addition, he has put in place numerous in and out licensing agreements and developed different products up to clinical development as well as being involved in the IPO of Abivax.

« I am delighted to take on this role to head up the Neovacs team, committed to developing our kinoid technology. With the support of a worldwide network of renown experts, we are preparing the different clinical and preclinical steps for therapeutic vaccines" said Vincent Serra, adding: " I will drive Neovacs' mission to bring efficient, innovative treatments to the millions of people suffering from auto immune diseases with no real therapeutic solution today."

Neovacs will announce its half-year results and update on its activities on October 2, 2019 as previously announced.

About Neovacs

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform







Contacts

NEOVACS - Corporate Communication & Investor Relations

Charlène Masson

+33 1 53 10 93 00

cmasson@neovacs.com



NEWCAP- Media

Annie-Florence Loyer

+33 1 44 71 00 12 / + 33 6 88 20 35 59

afloyer@newcap.fr

Léa Jacquin

+33 1 44 71 20 41 / +33 6 58 14 84 66

ljacquin@newcap.fr



ORPHEON FINANCE - Financial Communication and Investor Relations

James Palmer

+33 7 60 92 77 74

j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com



Attachment