LivePerson Automotive and Moneypenny announce managed services solution to provide 24/7 live messaging for auto dealers

New solution allows dealerships to engage, nurture, and monetise consumer conversations around the clock

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson Automotive, a division of global conversational commerce solutions provider LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN), and Moneypenny, world-leading call answering, live chat and communications provider, today announced a new managed services solution to offer automotive dealerships around-the-clock live messaging.

The new LivePerson Automotive Managed Services solution gives dealers the ability to engage, nurture, and monetise consumer messaging and phone conversations at any time - day or night - using Moneypenny's automotive team.

From sales support to booking test drives, LivePerson Automotive Managed Services can run a dealership's entire messaging operation, work with and skill a dealer's own experts, or cover nights and weekends.

"Moneypenny has been providing outsourced communications to the automotive industry since 2013, and we're delighted to work with LivePerson Automotive to combine the best digital technology services with our amazing team to answer enquiries no matter when they come in," said Jo McKeown, channel manager of automotive at Moneypenny. "In the competitive auto dealer marketplace, any missed customer engagement is a missed opportunity, so it's critical to connect with consumers on their own time."

"We're excited to bring two great companies together to provide even better service to our dealer customers, OEM partners, and consumers," said Thom Coupar-Evans, sales director for LivePerson Automotive UK. "Allowing customers to contact brands in the messaging channels they prefer at the times they prefer is essential to building strong relationships."

LivePerson offers a complete suite of conversational commerce services for enterprises, deployed at many of the world's largest brands. For more information, please visit www.livepersonautomotive.com

About LivePerson Automotive

LivePerson Automotive (formerly known as Contact At Once! and AdvantageTec), a LivePerson Company, works with over 17,000 businesses empowering them to build relationships with their customers throughout the full life cycle of the car from sales to service by offering the first product in the market to power the conversational dealership (and automaker) from browsing to buying, through servicing to trade-in. For more information about LivePerson Automotive, please visit www.livepersonautomotive.com .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship - a conversational relationship - with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

About Moneypenny

Moneypenny is the world's leading outsourced communications provider, delivering telephone answering, live chat, switchboard, and multichannel customer services. Moneypenny works with businesses of all shapes and sizes, from sole traders right up to multinational corporations. In the UK, Moneypenny has over 700 staff, a figure that is growing at a rapid rate, and has offices in Charleston, USA. The company was founded by a brother and sister team in 2000 and currently handles over 15 million customer communications a year for 13,000 businesses. Moneypenny is proud to have won the Queen's Award for Enterprise and has been recognised six times in The Sunday Times '100 Best Companies to Work For.'

