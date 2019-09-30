Company Seeks New Business Opportunities Connecting Core Business with the Future of Mobility

Iochpe-Maxion, a multi-billion dollar global leader in the production of automotive wheels, and a leading producer of automotive structural components in the Americas, announced today the opening of a new mobility innovation office in Berlin, Germany.

"As the automotive industry undergoes a major transformation, Iochpe-Maxion is keen to actively participate so we can capitalize on new growth opportunities while also remaining relevant to our customers," said Marcos Oliveira, President and CEO, Iochpe-Maxion. "Maxion Advanced Technologies is a strategic innovation initiative designed to help us think beyond today by connecting our current business with the future of mobility."

Maxion Advanced Technologies is a stand-alone organization solely focused on the long-term horizon without limitations from the company's day-to-day wheels and structural components operations. The team is located in The Drivery, Europe's largest mobility innovation community and marketplace located in Berlin, and will be responsible for participating in the global new-mobility innovation ecosystem in search of adjacent and disruptive automotive-related new business opportunities.

ABOUT IOCHPE-MAXION

Iochpe-Maxion is a world leader in the production of automotive wheels and a leading producer of automotive structural components in the Americas.

The Company has 31 manufacturing plants located in 14 countries and approximately 15,000 employees, operating its business through two divisions: Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components.

Maxion Wheels produces a wide range of wheels for light and commercial vehicles. Maxion Structural Components produces side rails, cross members and full frames for commercial vehicles, and structural components for light vehicles. In addition, through its AmstedMaxion joint venture in Brazil, Iochpe-Maxion produces railway wheels and castings, industrial castings and freight cars.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005076/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Colleen Hanley

Global Director, Marketing and Communications

Maxion Wheels

Mobile: +1 (248) 916-2477

Email: colleen.hanley@maxionwheels.com