AB Linas Agro Group investor's calendar for the 2019

AB Linas Agro Group updates notice on General shareholders meeting date and annual information for 2018/2019 financial year date:

Notice on General shareholders' meeting will be released on 41th week of 2019 ( 07.10.2019 until 11.10.2019 );

week of 2019 ( until ); Resolutions of the General shareholders' meeting will be released on 44th week of 2019 ( 28.10.2019 until 31.10.2019) ;

week of 2019 ( until ; Annual information for the 2018/2019 financial year will be released on 44th week of 2019 ( 28.10.2019 until 31.10.2019 );

week of 2019 ( until ); Interim 3 month financial results of the financial year 2019/2020 will be released on 48th week of 2019 (25.11.2019 until 29.11.2019).

Investor relations specialist Vilte Lukoševiciene

Ph. +370 45 507 346