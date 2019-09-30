Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 Ticker-Symbol: YG4 
München
30.09.19
09:04 Uhr
0,590 Euro
+0,020
+3,51 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
30.09.2019 | 09:05
(71 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Correction: AB Linas Agro Group investor's calendar for the 2019

AB Linas Agro Group updates notice on General shareholders meeting date and annual information for 2018/2019 financial year date:

  • Notice on General shareholders' meeting will be released on 41th week of 2019 (07.10.2019 until 11.10.2019);
  • Resolutions of the General shareholders' meeting will be released on 44th week of 2019 (28.10.2019 until 31.10.2019);
  • Annual information for the 2018/2019 financial year will be released on 44th week of 2019 (28.10.2019 until 31.10.2019);
  • Interim 3 month financial results of the financial year 2019/2020 will be released on 48th week of 2019 (25.11.2019 until 29.11.2019).

Investor relations specialist Vilte Lukoševiciene
Ph. +370 45 507 346


