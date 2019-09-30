Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 27 September 2019

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450





Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 27 September 2019

Guernsey, 30 September 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 23 September 2019 and 27 September 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the "Fifth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 17,143 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.40 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 23/09/2019 BATE 995 7.40 7,363 XLON 2,642 7.41 19,590 CHIX 149 7.40 1,103 TRQX 136 7.40 1,006 Total 3,922 7.41 29,062 24/09/2019 BATE 1,007 7.40 7,452 XLON 2,348 7.40 17,375 CHIX 151 7.40 1,117 TRQX 136 7.40 1,006 Total 3,642 7.40 26,951 25/09/2019 BATE 1,024 7.36 7,537 XLON 2,658 7.34 19,513 CHIX 155 7.36 1,141 TRQX 137 7.36 1,008 Total 3,974 7.35 29,199 26/09/2019 BATE 293 7.48 2,192 XLON 2,598 7.41 19,252 CHIX 157 7.48 1,174 TRQX 140 7.48 1,047 Total 3,188 7.42 23,665 27/09/2019 BATE 296 7.44 2,202 XLON 1,848 7.41 13,701 CHIX 151 7.44 1,123 TRQX 122 7.44 908 Total 2,417 7.42 17,934







Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 55,379,438





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,886,053 (equal to 34.1% of the Company's share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 36,493,385 as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.







ABOUT EUROCASTLE





Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.





Set out below are all trades completed between 23 September 2019 and 27 September 2019:





Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 23/9/19 BATE 995 7.40 7,363.00 XLON 952 7.40 7,044.80 XLON 306 7.36 2,252.16 XLON 305 7.40 2,257.00 XLON 297 7.44 2,209.68 XLON 290 7.46 2,163.40 XLON 179 7.42 1,328.18 CHIX 149 7.40 1,102.60 TRQX 136 7.40 1,006.40 XLON 128 7.46 954.88 XLON 95 7.46 708.70 XLON 87 7.46 649.02 XLON 3 7.46 22.38 3,922 7.41 29,062.20 24/9/19 CHIX 151 7.40 1,117.40 TRQX 136 7.40 1,006.40 XLON 307 7.40 2,271.80 XLON 308 7.40 2,279.20 BATE 1007 7.40 7,451.80 XLON 708 7.40 5,239.20 XLON 775 7.40 5,735.00 XLON 55 7.40 407.00 XLON 170 7.40 1,258.00 XLON 25 7.40 185.00 Total 3,642 7.40 26,950.80 25/9/19 BATE 238 7.36 1,751.68 TRQX 137 7.36 1,008.32 CHIX 155 7.36 1,140.80 BATE 786 7.36 5,784.96 XLON 163 7.36 1,199.68 XLON 2260 7.34 16,588.40 XLON 235 7.34 1,724.90 Total 3,974 7.35 29,198.74 26/9/19 XLON 337 7.40 2,493.80 XLON 333 7.40 2,464.20 XLON 330 7.48 2,468.40 XLON 296 7.40 2,190.40 BATE 293 7.48 2,191.64 XLON 250 7.40 1,850.00 XLON 225 7.40 1,665.00 XLON 200 7.40 1,480.00 XLON 200 7.40 1,480.00 XLON 198 7.40 1,465.20 CHIX 157 7.48 1,174.36 TRQX 140 7.48 1,047.20 XLON 119 7.40 880.60 XLON 110 7.40 814.00 Total 3,188 7.42 23,664.80 27/9/19 XLON 351 7.42 2,604.42 BATE 296 7.44 2,202.24 XLON 290 7.36 2,134.40 XLON 275 7.44 2,046.00 XLON 259 7.42 1,921.78 XLON 200 7.44 1,488.00 XLON 200 7.40 1,480.00 CHIX 151 7.44 1,123.44 XLON 141 7.42 1,046.22 XLON 100 7.42 742.00 TRQX 92 7.44 684.48 XLON 32 7.44 238.08 TRQX 30 7.44 223.20 Total 2,417 7.42 17,934.26



