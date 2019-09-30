Doubleview Capital corp.: Exploration Crew Mobilizing to Re-Activate the Hat Camp in Preparation for Drilling

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / Sptember 30, 2019 / Doubleview Capital Corp. ("Doubleview") ("the Company") (TSX-V:DBV)(OTC:DBLVF)(FRANKFURT:1D4) is pleased to announce that an exploration and drilling crew is in the process of re-opening the Company's Hat Camp in preparation for resumption of core drilling at the Hat Project in Northern British Columbia. The camp facilities and drilling rig are being readied for the anticipated start of drilling in early October. Permitting and financing are in place and a drill is already situated on the property. A further news release will be issued when drilling has begun.

"With its robust current cash position, new financing and resumption of management of the Hat Project, Doubleview is in a prime position to rapidly develop the known and prospective targets."

The Hat gold-copper deposit was discovered in the 2014 season and expanded in subsequent drilling campaigns. The dimensions of the deposit, referred to as the "Lisle Zone", have not been determined but long drill hole intercepts indicate that important Gold-Copper mineralization is present. The following table of previously announced drill hole intercepts illustrates selected gold-copper values encountered at Hat deposit:

DDH From (m) To

(m) Co (ppm) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Length (m) Cu Eq(%) Au Eq(g/t) H022 45.5 463.8 88 0.25 0.25 0.40 418.3 0.52 0.61 H022 Incl. 304.9 415.0 138 0.42 0.57 0.80 110.1 1.02 1.21 H023 56.7 513.0 85 0.20 0.24 0.50 456.3 0.47 0.56 H023 Incl. 67.9 400.3 97 0.25 0.29 0.55 332.4 0.57 0.68 H023 Incl. 190.6 225.5 142 0.68 0.38 0.49 34.9 1.05 1.24 H023 Incl. 270.6 350.7 113 0.44 0.59 0.41 80.1 1.03 1.22

Cu Eq(%) and Au Eq(g/t): Are calculated based on Cu @$2.60/lb, Au @$1503/oz, Ag @$17.5/oz, Co @$17/lb

In 2018 the database of Hat Property technical information was greatly increased by a comprehensive program of field work that applied state-of-the-art methods in outlining significant geophysical and geochemical details in the Lisle Zone and, importantly, elsewhere on the Hat property. The current drill program will be directed to parts of the Lisle Zone and to others of the newly recognized areas with similar but untested characteristics. A particularly appealing target that was developed is a strong geophysical anomaly located adjacent to the Lisle Zone that was extended to the effective limits of the instruments.

"Doubleview's management is excited to resume its own exploration on the Hat Gold-Copper Porphyry property. Over the past year, Doubleview has received tremendously valuable geological and exploration insight to the Hat project with approximately $1.2 million expenditures without any dilution of our share capital or Doubleview's property interest." stated Doubleview's President and CEO, Farshad Shirvani.

Qualified Person

Mr. Erik A. Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder.

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBV], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Capital Corp.

409 Granville St., Suite #880

Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587

E: corporate@doubleview.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview's ability to complete the proposed exploration program on the Mount Milligan North Property, Doubleview's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially form the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Doubleview Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561437/Exploration-Crew-Mobilizing-to-Re-Activate-the-Hat-Camp-in-Preparation-for-Drilling