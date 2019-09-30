Utomik - a PC gaming subscription platform with over 1,000 titles - to offer prizes within the Versus in-game rewards system

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2019) - Versus Systems Inc. (CSE:VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company") today announces that Utomik, a PC gaming subscription platform that offers instant access to a varied collection of over 1,000 gaming titles from AAA classics, to retro, indie, and family-friendly titles, on its patented Versus rewards platform. Effective immediately, Versus players will have the chance to win a voucher for a 3-month subscription, redeemable at utomik.com.

The prizes from Utomik are now available in Versus-enabled platforms on PC and in the Windows Store. Players can play their favorite games for real-world prizes, gift cards, trips and experiences. The campaign with Utomik will run through October 31, 2019.

"Our goal is always to help as many people as possible to discover as many great games as they can and working with Versus Systems and OMEN Rewards is the perfect opportunity for us to do that. We are looking forward to welcoming this new audience to the Utomik community," said Doki Tops, CEO of Utomik.

"Utomik is a great service for gamers - with titles from some of the world's best publishers, players can play anything from AAA to indie. It's a perfect prize for Winfinite," said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems.

Play it now in Rewards on OMEN Command Center.

About Utomik

Utomik offers 1000+ PC games in a monthly subscription, with more titles being added every week. Using Utomik's state-of-the-art technology, games are playable after downloading only a small part. Get the full gaming experience with no streaming and no lag.

There is a wide variety of games available thanks to partnerships with publishers and developers such as Raw Fury, Another Indie, Curve Digital, Warner Bros. Games, THQ Nordic, Idea Factory International, and 100+ more. Games from multiple genres such as FPS, RPG, Strategy, Action, Adventure, Indie and many more provide a deeply diverse catalog with something to enjoy for every kind of gamer.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game and gamers compete for those prizes.

For more information on Versus Systems visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

