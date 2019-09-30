The H120 results confirmed encouraging trends at Advantage motor finance with a resumption of growth in new transactions and an increase in receivables following a contraction in H219. Early indicators continue to show that the tightening of credit criteria is beginning to take effect with the potential for further benefits in future periods. While muted liquidity in the property market is affecting the small Aspen property bridging business there is still a good opportunity for it to make a useful contribution to growth on a medium-term view.

