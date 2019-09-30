DGAP-Media / 2019-09-30 / 09:03 *Press Release* *German LNG Terminal completes EPC contractor pre-qualification process* *Brunsbuettel, 30th September 2019.* *German LNG Terminal GmbH, the joint venture behind the LNG terminal project in Brunsbuettel, Northern Germany, has completed the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) Contractor pre-qualification process that started at the end of June this year. Following a careful selection process four internationally operating EPC contractors have been shortlisted to continue the competitive tender process.* Essential qualifications that have been assessed are: safety track record, experience in design and construction of similar projects, awareness of German codes and practices and financial strength. The shortlisted companies are (in alphabetic order): · Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios S.A. - Sener Ingeniería y Sistemas S.A. · Hyundai Engineering Co., Ltd. - Korea Gas Corporation · Sacyr Fluor S.A. - Entrepose Contracting S.A.S. / VINCI Construction Grands Projets S.A.S. - Sacyr Somague S.A. · Tecnicas Reunidas S.A. - Heitkamp HIKB GmbH The EPC tender closing is on 5th December 2019, with subsequent EPC contract award planned before the end of April 2020. The EPC scope contains a jetty with two berths for LNG carriers ranging from 1,000 up to 265,000 cbm, both with LNG unloading and loading capabilities, LNG storage tanks, LNG vaporization and distribution facilities for a total capacity up to 8 bcm per annum. The launch of the EPC tender is a significant step in the continued development of the German LNG Terminal project. Following the conclusion of the scoping phase at the end of July, also the permit approval process is steadily moving forward. Serious commercial interest in the LNG terminal project is shown by Heads of Agreements (HOA), signed by major European and non-European LNG players. *About German LNG Terminal GmbH * The German LNG Terminal GmbH is a joint venture of the Dutch companies Gasunie LNG Holding B.V. and Vopak LNG Holding B.V. as well as Oiltanking GmbH, a subsidiary of the Marquard & Bahls AG, Hamburg. The aim of German LNG Terminal GmbH is to develop, build, own and operate a multifunctional LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) import and distribution terminal in Brunsbuettel, Northern Germany. The terminal will contribute to energy diversification in Germany and will support the introduction of LNG as a cleaner fuel alternative in maritime and road transport, lowering the environmental impact of both shipping and heavy-duty road transport. The terminal will combine a variety of services, such as the unloading and loading of LNG carriers, the temporary storage of LNG, the re-gasification of LNG and its send-out into the German natural gas network and LNG distribution by trucks and rail cars. For more information, please visit: https://germanlng.com/ [1] *For further enquiries, please contact* German LNG Terminal GmbH Guy Marien Technical Manager T +32 473 832668 E guy.marien@GermanLNG.com Katja Freitag, Spokesperson T +49 30 20642-975 E katja.freitag@GermanLNG.com www.GermanLNG.com End of Media Release Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VGOGCHFHVC [2] Document title: GLNG_Terminal_West_View Issuer: German LNG Terminal GmbH Key word(s): Enterprise 2019-09-30 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 881705 2019-09-30 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ecf7f512fd06e15753b6045d7f71cddf&application_id=881705&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec7b0eb4be8be9731d1a3b58d140b0b7&application_id=881705&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

