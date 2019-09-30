R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re issue of 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022 30-Sep-2019 / 09:11 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Issue by REA of US$3 million nominal of 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022 Further to the announcement made on 25 September 2019 in connection with a proposed issue by the company of US$3 million of new dollar notes (the "dollar notes"), the company announces that the new dollar notes have been issued and that admission of such new dollar notes to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities has become effective today. Enquiries: R.E.A. Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: FUR - R.E.A. Holdings plc TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 21760 EQS News ID: 882299 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2019 04:11 ET (08:11 GMT)