It has been decided to admit the tap-issue at EUR 60.000.000 in the following corporate bond for trading and official listing with effect from 1 October 2019: Issuer ISIN Name Maturity European Energy A/S DK0030448238 European Energy 20 September 2023 Green Bond 2023 ?? For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 ??