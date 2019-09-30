PSI Software AG: PSI Introduces Qualicision-based Optimization for Industrial Tires at Continental Reifen Deutschland GmbH's Korbach Plant

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / PSI Introduces Qualicision-based Optimization for Industrial Tires at Continental Reifen Deutschland GmbH's Korbach Plant Qualicision-enhanced PSIaps schedules the production of industrial tires with AGV-based transports

Continental Reifen Deutschland GmbH's Korbach plant has commissioned PSI FLS Fuzzy Logik & Neuro Systeme GmbH with the implementation of the software tool PSIaps for the Qualicision-based optimization of the production of industrial tires with AGV-based transports.



The Korbach plant manufactures industrial tires for worldwide demand. Production takes place in several stages. In between production steps, green tires are transported via automated guided vehicles (AGVs). PSIaps is responsible for planning and executing both the production sequence at the machines and the AGV-based transports. Updates on machine and AGV status allow for adjustments to the actual shop floor situation. The project which was preceded by an extensive selection and test phase contributes to the overall throughput optimization of industrial tire production.

The Korbach plant has been producing tires and technical tubes since 1907 and currently employs around 3,600 people.

Based on its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (mining, metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs almost 2,000 persons worldwide. www.psi.de

