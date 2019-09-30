Lenta Ltd. (LNTA;LNTR) Lenta Ltd.: PDMR transaction 30-Sep-2019 / 11:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LENTA LTD. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely asso ciated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Severgroup Limited Liability Company 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Legal person controlled by Alexey Mordashov and therefore a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities. Alexey Mordashov is a member of the Board of Directors of the issuer. b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Lenta Ltd. b) LEI 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares of Lenta Ltd. the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code - b) Nature of the Disposal. transaction Transaction is not linked to the exercise of a share option program. c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) 18 USD 1 ordinary share 18 USD 1 ordinary share 18 USD 1 ordinary share 18 USD 1 ordinary share 18 USD 1 ordinary share 18 USD 1 ordinary share d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 6 ordinary shares volume 18 USD - Price e) Date of the 2019-09-27 UTC transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016 Category Code: DSH TIDM: LNTA;LNTR LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 Sequence No.: 21803 EQS News ID: 882447 End of Announcement EQS News Service

