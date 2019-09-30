Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 30.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909943 ISIN: AT0000652011 Ticker-Symbol: EBO 
Xetra
30.09.19
09:54 Uhr
30,370 Euro
+0,060
+0,20 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,380
30,440
13:48
30,370
30,440
13:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ERSTE GROUP
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG30,370+0,20 %