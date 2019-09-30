Pursuant to Erste Group Bank AG application and the Nasdaq Baltic Member Rules, the Management Board of Nasdaq Riga has made the decision to approve Erste Group Bank AG as a member of Nasdaq Riga as of October 01, 2019. Erste Group Bank AG will trade on fixed income market under trading code ERST. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.