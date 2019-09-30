Pursuant to Erste Group Bank AG application and the Membership and Trading Rules of Nasdaq Vilnius, the Management Board of Nasdaq Vilnius has made the decision to approve Erste Group Bank AG as a member of Nasdaq Vilnius as of October 01, 2019. Erste Group Bank AG will trade on fixed income market under trading code ERST. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +372 640 8847 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.