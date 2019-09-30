Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar to help PSA ensure productivity and availability of their AGV fleet in Singapore

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 AT 1 PM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a Software Maintenance and Support Agreement with PSA Singapore covering the entire automated guided vehicle (AGV) fleet at PSA Singapore. The contract is for five years. The AGV fleet is expected to grow to over 400 units by the completion of first phase of PSA Tuas Port expansion in a few years' time. The order was booked in Cargotec's Q3 2019 order intake and the contract will come into effect from Q4/2019 onwards.

PSA operates in Singapore with a total of 67 berths with an annual handling capacity of 45 million TEUs at the container terminals in Tanjong Pagar, Keppel, Brani and Pasir Panjang. PSA Singapore's container terminals will eventually be consolidated to a single location in Tuas. The new Tuas Port will be able to handle the world's biggest container ships and will be the largest automated container terminal in the world, with an annual handling capacity of 65 million TEUs.

The Software Maintenance and Support Agreement with PSA Singapore covers the Navigation and Fleet Maintenance Systems for the AGVs. The services include software development work, remote and frontline maintenance support as well as professional services that aim to sustain and improve the fleet's performance with the help of Kalmar Fleet Management System. The original Kalmar system for the AGV Program at PSA was delivered in 2014, and it has proven to be dependable and robust.

Ismo Matinlauri, Vice President, Automation Solution Sales APAC, Kalmar: "We are delighted to have the opportunity to further strengthen our long-term relationship with PSA through this comprehensive maintenance and support agreement. This is a significant milestone for both parties and lays the groundwork for Kalmar to further support PSA in optimising and expanding their AGV operations."

Further information for the press:



Ismo Matinlauri, Vice President, Automation Solution Sales APAC, Kalmar, ismo.matinlauri@kalmarglobal.com



Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's

Attachment