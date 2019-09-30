Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2019

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 23

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of
business on 27 September 2019 were:

407.71p  Capital only (undiluted)
419.16p  Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2.        Following the buyback of 22,700 ordinary shares on 26th September
2019, the Company has 176,222,207 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
16,789,635 which are held in treasury.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

