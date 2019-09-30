Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - 27 September 2019 Redemption Facility Results

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Redemption of Ordinary Shares

30 September 2019

The Directors of the Company announce that they have approved the operation of the redemption opportunity as at 27 September 2019, as described in the Circulars dated 30 November 2010 and 22 February 2013 and subsequent announcement dated 17 December 2014.

The Company notes that a total of 2,891,058 ordinary shares were validly lodged for redemption, representing 6.57% of the Company's 43,994,284 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Under the terms of the redemption facility, total redemptions at each redemption point are limited to 5% of the issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) at that time. Accordingly, redemption requests have been scaled back so that only 5.0% (2,199,714 shares) of the Company's shares have been accepted for redemption.

Following this redemption, there are now 41,794,570 ordinary shares in issue and this figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. There are also 4,687,186 shares held in treasury.

The Redemption price will be announced in due course. Redemption proceeds are expected to be paid out in one payment.

Copies of the Circulars dated 30 November 2010 and 22 February 2013 (the "Circulars") can be found on the Company's website (www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com).

Further details of the redemption facility process can be found in the Circulars.

